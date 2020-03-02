Patrick Mahomes to appear on HBO’s The Shop Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Jan. 19, 2020, photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy as he celebrates winning a NFL, AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Mo. The most compelling dramas in the NFL this season unfolded on the field, not off of it. And any thought that the league was in jeopardy of losing its spot as America’s favorite sport has been set on the back burner. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

LOS ANGELES — Patrick Mahomes will be on Saturday’s episode of HBO’s The Shop, HBO shared on Twitter Monday.

The Shop launched in 2018. Co-executive producer by LeBron James, it features celebrities having a free-flowing conversation in a barber shop.

The former Texas Tech star will be joined by Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, comedian Tiffany Haddish, rapper Roddy Ricch, businessman Maverick Carter, NBA star Trae Young and businessman Steve Stoute on the episode.

The Episode airs Saturday night at 9 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar