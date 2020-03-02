Patrick Mahomes to appear on HBO’s The Shop Saturday

LOS ANGELES — Patrick Mahomes will be on Saturday’s episode of HBO’s The Shop, HBO shared on Twitter Monday.
The Shop launched in 2018. Co-executive producer by LeBron James, it features celebrities having a free-flowing conversation in a barber shop.
The former Texas Tech star will be joined by Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, comedian Tiffany Haddish, rapper Roddy Ricch, businessman Maverick Carter, NBA star Trae Young and businessman Steve Stoute on the episode.
The Episode airs Saturday night at 9 p.m. CT.