Patrick Mahomes to help raise money for 3 Lubbock charities

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, it was announced that three Lubbock charitable organizations were chosen to benefit from a 15 and the Mahomies Foundation event in celebration of Patrick Mahomes’ 25th birthday.

Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains, Communities in Schools of the South Plains and the South Plains Food Bank were among the 15 organizations chosen.

The virtual event will take place on September 17, and will feature the former Red Raider, along with appearances from actor Paul Rudd, musician Quincy Jones and other Kansas City Chiefs players.

Read the full release by 15 and the Mahomies below:

It was announced today that the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation will hold a star-studded, virtual event celebrating Patrick Mahomes’ 25th birthday and raising funds for 15 charitable organizations.

This event, Birthday With The Mahomies, will be streamed online on Wednesday, September 17

at 7:30 p.m. CST. Join Patrick and his friends for a birthday celebration with appearances from Paul

Rudd, music legend Quincy Jones, his Kansas City Chiefs teammates and many more.

This birthday party is free to attend and participate in online, so come celebrate with us! In addition to the special guests, there will also be a live auction featuring memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences. We are always humbled by the generosity of our Mahomies and have set a goal of collecting 1,500 donations, at a minimum of $15 to raise funds for our participating charities.

“This is an awesome way to celebrate my birthday, by doing something meaningful and raising significant funds for our charitable partners,” said Patrick Mahomes. “I’m looking forward to having some fun and making a difference in the lives of others with the Mahomies!”

Our 2020 Birthday With The Mahomies charitable beneficiaries include: Big Brothers Big Sisters

Kansas City, Boys & Girls Club of East Texas, Child Protection Center, Children’s Advocacy Center,

Communities in Schools South Plains, East Texas Food Bank, Feed Northland Kids, Harvesters, Healing Pathway, Kansas Children’s Service League, KC Police Athletic League, South Plains Food Bank, Sunflower House, Uncover KC and Youth Volunteer Corp.