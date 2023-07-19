Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 19, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas– Super Bowl MVP and Lubbock legend Patrick Mahomes starred in the new Netflix series called “The Quarterback”, which premiered on Tuesday, July 19.

The series followed Mahomes and two other NFL quarterbacks as they work their way to bring their perspective teams to a Super Bowl victory. The second episode of the series followed Mahomes as he was inducted in Texas Tech Athletics Ring of Honor in October during Texas Tech’s game against Baylor.

In the episode, Mahomes credited Texas Tech for helping become the quarterback he’s become as well as where he became a man.

TTU Assistant Football Coach Emmett Jones referred to Jones AT&T Stadium as “the house that Pat built.”

“[Texas Tech University] did so much for me, I’m glad I left a mark in any way,” Mahomes said in the episode.

Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 as 10th pick in the 1st round of that year’s NFL draft. According Mahomes’s stats page, he is the youngest player in the NFL to win a Super Bowl title and Super Bowl MVP.