LUBBOCK, Texas — The next step in Patrick Mahomes’ rise to stardom is here. The MVP quarterback unveiled his first signature shoe Monday.

The shoe, which is made by Adidas, is called the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. Take a look at the design in the tweet below.

I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid. Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe — Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. This is just the beginning. Go Time🚦8.23.21 ⏰ @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/XkOAFAubyy — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 16, 2021

Mahomes won the 2018 NFL MVP and was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV. He was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft after a three-year career at Texas Tech.