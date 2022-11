LUBBOCK, Texas— Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced the arrival of their new baby in a series of social media posts Monday evening.

The happy couple welcomed their second child, a boy named Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, according to a tweet from Patrick.

The tweet also said the baby was born on Monday, November 28 and weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.

Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes in February of 2021.