Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP after his three touchdowns helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

The former Texas Tech star completed 26 of his 42 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes overcame two interceptions, both of which came in the third quarter.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 after those picks, but scored three straight touchdowns to secure the win.

In two years as a starter, Mahomes has a regular season MVP and a Super Bowl MVP under his belt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar