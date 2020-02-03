Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP after his three touchdowns helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

The former Texas Tech star completed 26 of his 42 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes overcame two interceptions, both of which came in the third quarter.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 after those picks, but scored three straight touchdowns to secure the win.

In two years as a starter, Mahomes has a regular season MVP and a Super Bowl MVP under his belt.