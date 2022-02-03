LUBBOCK, Texas – The members of Patriot Guard Riders here in Lubbock need your help as the 1997 Dodge truck they use to transport flags to veterans’ funerals as a way to honor them, was stolen earlier this week.

The owner of the truck, Willie Buckingham, said he was getting ready to go to a funeral Tuesday, but when he opened his garage door, the truck they always use to pull the trailer that holds the flags, was gone.

The truck is a green and silver 1997 Dodge extended cab SLT (pictured above).

Just last year alone, they completed almost 200 missions throughout the Panhandle, honoring those fallen heroes.

Leighton Lowell is the Deputy Captain, explained how this will hold them back from completing other missions

“Without his truck, he can still participate but it really puts a damper on the organization, trying to find other people to take our trailers so that we can honor the veterans:”

Lowell and Buckingham also explained why this organization means so much to them and others.

“When you see a fellow veteran at a funeral, you want to pay proper respect. And that’s what it’s all about,” Buckingham said.

“It doesn’t matter if I do a million missions… every day it touches my heart,” Lowell said.

The organization fully runs on donations, and a GoFundMe has been set up. They are hoping to either cover damages, which they expect if the truck is found, or replace it if not. Their Facebook group can also be found here.