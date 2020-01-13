Patrol car parked in front of LPD front doors to honor fallen officer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Monday set up the patrol car of Nicholas Reyna in front of the police department as a temporary memorial to him. A portrait of him was placed near the patrol car along with flowers.

Reyna and firefighter Eric Hill lost their lives in the line of duty on Saturday morning.

Police, firefighters and EMS were called to the scene of a crash along Interstate 27 at the northern edge of Lubbock. There had been snow the night before and Lubbock had warned citizens in an LBK Alert of hazardous road conditions.

While officers were on scene, more collisions happened at that very same location. One of the collisions killed Reyna and Hill. It also left firefighter Matt Dawson in critical condition.

LPD said members of the public are welcome to leave flowers, or cards on or near the patrol car to honor Reyna. It’s not for certain how long the patrol car will remain in front of LPD, but possibly it will remain there until after Reyna’s funeral.

The address of the police department is 916 Texas Avenue.

Police and fire also began to publicize the availability of T-shirts. The sale will benefit the families of the officers.

LFR said people could honor Hill and Dawson at the Regional Public Safety Memorial at 6600 Quaker Avenue.

