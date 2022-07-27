The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Public Library-Patterson Branch will host a National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Our goal is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.



We’ll host over 50 incredible vendors and agencies including South Plains Food Bank, East Lubbock Art House, the TTU Masked Rider and many more. The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will be onsite to issue back-to-school immunizations. Please join us and bring your family and friends for free games, food and entertainment.

Patterson Branch Library is located at 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

