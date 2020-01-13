Patterson-Harris to announce re-election for Lubbock City Council on Jan. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Shelia Patterson Harris:

With family, friends, and supporters at her side, Shelia Patterson-Harris will announce her intent for Re-Election Candidacy for Lubbock’s City Council Seat, District 2.

Shelia Patterson-Harris is a native of Lubbock, Texas, a long-time resident of District 2 and a true community servant. Mrs. Patterson-Harris has dedicated many years of her life working with youth and families in an effort to assist them in making positive changes and choices.

Councilwoman Patterson-Harris has made great strides and a tremendous impact in District 2 and in Lubbock County over her four-year tenure in this current seat and desires to complete some of the work already in progress, as well as starting new ventures.

In her announcement at the Roots Community Revitalization Center, located at 2301 Avenue A, at 10:30 a.m. [on Thursday, January 16], Shelia Patterson-Harris will provide some brief information about herself and her decision to run again. Her vision is to work with other leaders, community members and agencies to continue bringing the city of Lubbock together so that the effects of the city are felt and visible throughout every corner and across every District. The hope is to continue to revitalize Lubbock and establish equitability throughout the city for all citizens.

(News release from the Shelia Patterson-Harris campaign)