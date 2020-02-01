Patterson Library to host annual African American History Month Celebration on Feb. 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

The Patterson Library will host its annual African American History Month Celebration to honor the achievements of African Americans in the community. This year the library is going to recognize athletes. Welcoming remarks will be presented by Lubbock City Councilmembers. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at the Patterson Branch Library located at 1836 Parkway Drive.

After the ceremony, there will be food from Hank’s Bar-B-Que Catering, as well as face painting and coloring for children.



The event is free and open to the public.

