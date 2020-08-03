Patterson Library to reopen to the public on Saturday, August 15

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)

The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

The Patterson Library branch of the Lubbock Public Library will reopen on August 15, 2020, at regular business hours and will also offer curbside pickup at this location.

The library is currently undergoing a full deep cleaning to ensure the safety of the patrons and community.

Please stay tuned for opening day activities and celebrations.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)

