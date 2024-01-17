DICKENS COUNTY, Texas— The Patton Springs Independent School District said it canceled school on Wednesday and would resume Thursday morning after its music building burned down.

According to a social media post, the fire was noticed Tuesday afternoon in the Music building before school was out. The post said “most of what was in the building was removed before it became unsafe to go in.”

VFD responded to the call and put the fire out, the district said in the post.

Patton Springs ISD said early Wednesday morning the fire “restarted” and the building completely burned down. It added that the district “made the call to do a late start,” however, after consulting with the Volunteer Fire Department, Patton Springs ISD decided to cancel school to keep students safe and away from the burn side.

The post added that no students or staff were injured.

“We are sad [that] we lost the building but we are very thankful that no one was hurt,” said Patton Springs ISD.