Paul Scott of Fiesta Motors named 2019 Texas Quality Dealer of the Year by TIADA

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Paul Scott, President of Fiesta Motors, has just been named the 2019 Texas Quality Dealer of the Year by the Texas Independent Automobile Dealers Association (TIADA). The award was presented on July 23rd, at the TIADA Conference & Expo in San Antonio. Paul Scott and Fiesta Motors were chosen based on sales volume, customer loyalty, employee retention, community involvement, peer reviews, longevity with TIADA, and their committee presentation.

“This is an incredible honor for myself, and for my dealerships,” Paul Scott said. “I am so grateful to the committee members, our peers in the industry, our employees, and most importantly, our incredible customers. They’re what keeps us going, and we wouldn’t be here without them.”

Fiesta Motors is a local Lubbock family of dealerships with two sales locations, along with a payment center, and a service center. They specialize in helping customers with less than ideal credit. They offer a large selection of high-quality, thoroughly inspected pre-owned vehicles with a 6-month/6,000-mile limited warranty. Their stores are located at 1908 Avenue J, Lubbock, TX, 79401, and at 5621 Frankford Avenue, Lubbock, TX, 79424. Customers can also browse inventory and apply for credit approval online at www.FiestaMotors.com.

TIADA is a the only statewide organization for independent automobile dealers. They strive to raise the bar for used car dealerships in Texas. They offer support and guidance for independent automobile dealers, recognize excellence in the industry, and award a yearly scholarship to students attending an accredited college or trade school. More information on TIADA can be found at www.TIADA.org.

