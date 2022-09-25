(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock. Background image from the AP GraphicsBank)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning Tuesday, September 27, Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement replacement on Mac Davis Lane and Avenue X in North Overton.

The first phase of the contract will require Mac Davis Lane, from University Avenue through Avenue X, be closed until pavement replacement is completed. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone.

Motorists will need to find alternate routes through the duration of the contract.

Completion of all phases of the project will take approximately four months depending on weather and construction.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)