Pavement repairs begin on portions of Alcove Avenue on Monday, Nov. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock

Beginning Monday, November 22, Lone Star Dirt & Paving LTD., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on Alcove Ave, between 82nd Street and 98th Street. This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorist are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately six weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.



If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Street Department at 806-775-2608.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)