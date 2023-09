LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock said in a press release the second phase of pavement replacement was set to start on Friday.

The replacement will occur on North Overton Streets and will require Avenue R from Main Street to 10th Street to be closed.

The city said the construction will take about two weeks to complete if weather permits. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone, according to the city.