Paving project on East 24th Street railroad bridge to start Thursday

On Thursday, October 17, 2019, the City of Lubbock Street Maintenance section will begin a seal-coat paving project on the East 24th Street railroad bridge near Southeast Drive and East 24th Street.

This project is expected to be complete by the end of the day Friday, October 18, 2019. Drivers should find an alternate route during this project.

Loose gravel is common after this type of project. Motorists are urged to reduce speed in this area to minimize rock chip damage to windshields.

