Paxlovid and Molnupiravir available in Lubbock, Walmart said

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company’s COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. (Pfizer via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies said, starting Thursday, they will dispense the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, in Texas.

The Walmart website listed five stores in Lubbock (doing a search of zip code 79423) which will provide the therapeutics. The website also said, “Treatments are pharmacy curbside pickup or drive-thru only—please do not enter the store.”

Lubbock Neighborhood Market, 9809 University Ave

Lubbock Supercenter, 4215 S Loop 289

Lubbock Supercenter, 6315 82nd St

Lubbock Supercenter, 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy

Lubbock Supercenter, 702 W Loop 289

“Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication,” a written statement said. “The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.”

The following is a statement from Walmart and Sam’s:

Medication Through Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program Walmart launches store locator to help customers find the nearest store or club with availability

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting Dec. 30, 2021.

Customers and healthcare providers can go to https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription. Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most. While initial treatment supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the access and availability of authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines. Walmart will also continue to make flu vaccines and other preventative vaccines available. To stay up-to-date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

