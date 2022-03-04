LUBBOCK, Texas — Tray Payne officially announced his campaign Thursday evening for Mayor of Lubbock. Payne said the main issues facing Lubbock are growth and crime.

“I really want to focus on the crime in the city,” Payne. “I’ve got nearly 10 years as a prosecutor, both the state and federal.”

“For the last 13 years, I’ve been representing the Texas Municipal Police Association as a regional attorney. So, I have a lot of background in law enforcement.”

“I’m [also] a partner in a real estate company. I have a lot of experience in real estate and building businesses,” Payne said. “I have a lot of small business mom and pop shops that are my clients. So, I understand business.”

“We still have a government is supposed to work for us, not the other way around,” Payne said.

Use the video player above to see more from Payne’s announcement.