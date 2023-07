LUBBOCK, Texas — The Science Spectrum was set to host PBS Kids Summer Adventure on July 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., according to a social media post.

The social media post said that the free event will have activity booths, giveaways and demonstrations.

Attendants will also have the opportunity to interact with local first responders, Raider Red and the 501st Legion.

For the full schedule of events click here.