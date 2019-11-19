PD Arrests 2 Involved in Overnight Shooting and Robbery

Images of Bryan Ivey and Joe Escamilla from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

The following is a statement from the Lubbock Police Department:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Lubbock Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of 45th Street at approximately 6:40 p.m. November 18.

Upon arrival, officers located an injured male, 34-year-old James Aragon, laying in the street with a gunshot wound. Aragon was transported by EMS to UMC with critical injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates 24-year-old Joe Escamilla, 29-year-old Bryan Ivey, Aragon and an unknown male met to participate in an illegal narcotics transaction. Aragon approached Escamilla with a gun in an attempt to rob him. Escamilla shot Aragon in response.

Further investigation revealed the weapon Escamilla used was stolen in 2017, and officers arrested him for possession of the stolen firearm. In addition, Ivey was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Both were transported to Lubbock County Detention Center and booked for these charges.

(Press release from Lubbock Police)

