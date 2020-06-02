“Peace On The East” community walk happening Tuesday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas– A “Peace On The East’ community walk will take place at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday starting in the Executive Cutz parking lot, located east of United Supermarkets on Parkway Drive.

“We want to take our streets in East Lubbock back and make them safe,” said the event posted by organizer AJ McCleod on Facebook.

Mcleod’s post read:

“I have seen many riots and peaceful protest regarding George Floyd and the injustice that we are facing today…. so tomorrow for our 10th Peace on the East Walk I invite every one no matter your race, or side of town you live on to join us as we walk peacefully through our East Lubbock Neighborhood with our signs that will stand up against Gun Violence and the Injustice of Police Brutality in our nation…. we will NOT be destroying our neighborhood so if that’s what you want please stay home. We invite you to wear your shirts, bring your signs and show togetherness in this week’s walk as we mourn George Floyd and express the change needed in our Nation! Tomorrow Tuesday, June 2nd at 7pm #justiceforGeorgeFloyd #PeaceontheEast #Community #icantbreathe #NoMoreSilenceEndGunViolence”

Read the original Facebook post below: