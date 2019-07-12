Peanut Butter Drive for the South Plains Food Bank



The following is a press release from Prosperity Bank:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Prosperity Bank is partnering with the Texas Peanut Producers to collect peanut butter for the South Plains Food Bank during the month of July. Texas Peanut Producers will do a pound-for-pound match for donations collected at Prosperity Bank.

“It’s a pleasure to partner with Prosperity Bank and the South Plains Food Bank as we raise money, awareness and peanut butter for the food insecure in our area,” said Shelly Nutt, Executive Director of Texas Peanut Producers. “Peanut Butter is the perfect plant based, protein packed super food, and the state’s peanut farmers are excited to match all peanut butter donations.”

Donations can be dropped off at any Lubbock Prosperity Bank location through July 31st, as well as at the 8th Annual Catfish Fry benefiting the South Plains Food Bank being held 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on July 25th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Please do not bring glass jars.

“Focusing on one particular item the food bank benefits from allows us to mix things up from a typical food drive,” Harry Zimmerman, Regional President of Prosperity Bank said. “We are dependent on the community joining in for the peanut butter drive and the Catfish Fry to help make a difference here on the South Plains.”

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® is a $22.587 billion regional financial holding company based in Houston, Texas with 243 locations across Texas and Oklahoma. Prosperity offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products to its customers. In addition to established banking products, Prosperity offers a complete line of services including: Internet Banking, Retail Brokerage, Credit Cards, Trust and Wealth Management, Mortgage Services, Cash Management and Mobile Banking.

(Press release from Prosperity Bank)

Image of peanut butter from MGN Online; edited by EverythingLubbock.com