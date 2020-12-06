Pearl Harbor Day at the Silent Wings Museum on Monday, Dec. 7

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Silent Wings Museum)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:

The Silent Wings Museum will be open on Monday, December 7, 2020 in observance of Pearl Harbor Day. Admission will be free, and guests are welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Silent Wings Museum is open for in-person visits as we practice appropriate social distancing and safety measures. The Silent Wings Museum is in compliance with City of Lubbock and Lubbock Safe, masks are required for entry.

(Photo provided by the Silent Wings Museum)

