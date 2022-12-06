LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466, supported by the Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900 and the American Legion 500/575, will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, December 7th.

According to a press release, the event will be take place at the Silent Wings Museum at 11:00 a.m.

The ceremony will include a roll call of local MIAs (Missing in action), a wreath laying and the playing of Taps.

In attendance will be a World War II veteran who will lay the wreath at the Soldiers Cross.

“On a serene Sunday morning 81 years ago, the skies above Pearl Harbor were darkened by the bombs of Japanese Forces in a surprise attack that tested the resilience of our Armed Forces and the will of the American people,” the press release said.

For more information, you can contact Benny Guerrero, Chief of Staff of the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 at 760 470-1154 or email vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com.