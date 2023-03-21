LUBBOCK, Texas– The remains of Pearl Harbor veteran, Petty Officer 1st Class Harvey Herber, were expected to fly in to Lubbock International Airport on Wednesday afternoon to receive a proper burial on Friday at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park, according to a press release.

The release said Herber’s remains were identified by the Veterans of Foreign War, and his next of kin was an active Veterans of Foreign War member.

Herber’s remains were expected to receive a police escort to Lakeridge Funeral Home from the airport. The release said the burial was open to the public.