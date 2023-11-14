LUBBOCK, Texas – The Overton Hotel and Pecan Grill announced on Tuesday that Chef Mark Coffman will return to his West Texas roots as the restaurant’s executive chef.

Chef Coffman has a passion for international travel and cuisine with an impressive career spanning over 25 years. Coffman served as a consultant for over 10 years, contributing to constructing new venues and transforming restaurant concepts, said the hotel.

Coffman is also an award-winning winemaker who secured a gold medal at the State Fair of Texas in 1986 for the best amateur wine in Texas.

“I am beyond excited to embark on this culinary adventure in Lubbock. This town holds a special place in my heart, and I am eager to contribute to its thriving food culture,” Chef Coffman said.

Coffman’s predecessor, Chef Doug Noxon now serves as Overton Hotel’s Food and Beverage Director. Coffman is set to introduce an array of special menu items. The hotel said their collaboration will bring an exciting culinary experience to the Overton Hotel and Pecan Grill.