LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said Jermaine William Nord, 32, of Clovis, New Mexico was killed after he was hit by an 18-wheeler in the northbound lanes of Interstate 27 near County Road 5400 on Wednesday morning.

DPS said the crash happened at 2:57 a.m.

According to DPS, Nord was previously involved in a crash in the area and moved his vehicle from the center median to the outside travel lane. Nord was struck by the 18-wheeler driven by Brandon Brown, 38, of Tulia, according to DPS.

Nord was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS stated.

The posted speed limit for the area was 75 mph. Road and weather conditions were listed as dry and clear.