LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Thursday identified the pedestrian seriously hurt in a crash in the 8600 block of University Avenue as Phillip Lopez, 24.

LPD said the call came in at 6:42 a.m.

According to LPD, Lopez stepped into oncoming traffic and was hit by a pickup truck driven by 67-year-old Fernando Rodriguez. LPD said Lopez was then struck by a second vehicle, which did not stop. The second driver has not yet been identified, LPD said.

The investigation is ongoing. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.