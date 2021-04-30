Woman hurt, Central Lubbock incident late Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the 4400 block of Avenue X Friday morning at about 11:15.

In the early afternoon, police provided an update, saying a vehicle was driving down Ave X when it had a blowout. It struck a parked vehicle with a woman inside and a man standing nearby.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. The man had minor injuries.

Initially, it was described as a pedestrian accident. This story was updated when new information became available.