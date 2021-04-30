Woman hurt, Central Lubbock incident late Friday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

44th Street and Avenue X (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the 4400 block of Avenue X Friday morning at about 11:15.

In the early afternoon, police provided an update, saying a vehicle was driving down Ave X when it had a blowout. It struck a parked vehicle with a woman inside and a man standing nearby.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. The man had minor injuries.

Initially, it was described as a pedestrian accident. This story was updated when new information became available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar