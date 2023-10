LUBBOCK, Texas — One pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle at County Road 6900 and County Road 1250, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said the victim was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

LCSO said the call came in at 8:24 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com.