Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash Thursday, LPD report says

EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash on Thursday that left a pedestrian injured.

The incident was reported around 7:00 p.m. in the 2500 block of Auburn Street.

According to an LPD report, the victim was crossing the street after leaving a nearby supermarket (Amigo’s) and was struck by a vehicle that turned onto Auburn Street from North University Avenue.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop, render aid or provide information.

The victim was found lying in the road by a relative and was transported by private vehicle to the emergency room at University Medical Center.

The report said the victim suffered abrasions on his face, arms, hips, and legs.

Police said the victim was unable to provide any vehicle or suspect information.

Anyone with information in this case can contact the Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

