LUBBOCK, Texas — One pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Loop 289, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said that the call came in at 8:59 p.m.

The LBKAlert said traffic was blocked for westbound traffic from Ave S to Ave U. Motorists on Sunday night were asked to seek alternate routes of travel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.