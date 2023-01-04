CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — A Cone woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Crosby County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident occurred around 5:50 a.m. on US Highway 62 about 7.8 miles north of Ralls.



According to a crash summary provided by DPS to EverythingLubbock.com, the woman was walking south on the highway at the time of the incident.

DPS said the driver of southbound truck attempted to avoid striking her but was unable to avoid the collision.

The woman, identified as Ereca Borjas Davila, 64, of Cone, was pronounced deceased on scene by Crosby County Justice of the Peace Irma Casias.

The driver of the truck was treated on scene and released.