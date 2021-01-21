Pedestrian killed in Hockley County crash identified by DPS

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a pedestrian killed in a crash just over 4 miles east of Smyer on State Highway 114 on January 17.

DPS said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m., when a truck driven by Danny Mark Brackens, 48, collided with pedestrian Dustin Wyatt Allen, 23, while he was attempting to cross the highway.

Allen was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to DPS. Brackens did not sustain any injuries.