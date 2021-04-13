Pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle.

Texas Department of Public Safety responded to U.S. Highway 84 north of Milwaukee Avenue to reports of a person being hit by a car and a subsequent rollover, according to Sergeant Johnny Bures.

The driver said they saw someone walking in the middle of the road and tried to swerve to miss hitting the person, DPS said. The vehicle rolled over after the driver lost control.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was transported to the hospital with head and neck injuries, according to DPS.