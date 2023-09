LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Monday identified the pedestrian in a fatal Sunday night crash as Ernest Palacio Jr., 58.

LPD said officers were called to the 1900 block of South Loop 289 at 8:59 p.m. Police said Palacio was trying to cross the access road southbound when he was hit by an SUV driven by Michael Ray. 49.

LPD said no arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.