LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report on Thursday provided information about a “hit and run accident” with injuries which happened early Tuesday morning in the 5400 block of 50th Street.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

An officer wrote, “When I arrived on scene I observed [the victim] lying in the roadway on his back.”

“Other vehicles in the roadway had stopped so [the victim] would not get hit again,” the police report also said. “[The victim] appeared to be in a lot of pain. [The victim] had visible injuries to his torso and his shoulder area.”

Police found surveillance video which showed the victim walking northbound in the 5400 block of 50th Street. The victim “failed to yield the right of way” and was struck. But the driver of vehicle kept right on going eastbound, according to the police report.

Debris from the vehicle was found at the scene.

Police on Thursday afternoon said the victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. There were no other updates at that time, LPD said.

