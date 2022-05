LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 5:00 p.m. in the 1900 block 50th Street, between Avenue S and Avenue T.

According to LPD, a juvenile was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information on the incident. Please check back for updates.