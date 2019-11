WOLFFORTH, Texas — A pedestrian was seriously injured in an accident Saturday night in Wolfforth.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a man was standing in the eastbound lane on the south service road of US 62/82 when he was struck by a pickup truck.

DPS said the man was taking pictures of new signs on his building when he was hit.

The man was transported by Wolfforth EMS to University Medical Center.