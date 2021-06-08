Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Central Lubbock late Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of pedestrian crash late Tuesday morning in Central Lubbock.



The incident was reported around 11:40 a.m. in the 100 block of 66th Street.

According to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department, the pedestrian was struck by a truck.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center.



LPD said the incident was being investigated by the department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit.



The Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian in the 100 block of 66th Street. The pedestrian was transported to UMC with serious injuries. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) June 8, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.