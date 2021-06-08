Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Central Lubbock late Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of pedestrian crash late Tuesday morning in Central Lubbock.

The incident was reported around 11:40 a.m. in the 100 block of 66th Street.

According to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department, the pedestrian was struck by a truck.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to University Medical Center.

LPD said the incident was being investigated by the department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.

