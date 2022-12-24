LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

LPD said the pedestrian was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center

This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates as they become available.