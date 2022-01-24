Pedestrian struck, killed Monday along I-27 in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning along Interstate 27. A statement said a man was struck along the southbound lanes in the 700 block.

The name of the victim was not yet released. The following is a statement from Plainview Police:

On Monday, January 24, 2022, just after 5:00 a.m., the City of Plainview Police Department responded to a call at the 700 block of Interstate 27 after a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking on the highway. The man was struck and killed while walking in the southbound lane of traffic on the Interstate. Texas Department of Public Safety was contacted and will be handling the investigation.