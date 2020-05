LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead after being struck by a train Saturday morning in Southeast Lubbock.

The incident was reported just before 7:00 a.m. in the area of East 66th Street and Southeast Drive (Spur 331).

Details are limited at this time, but the Lubbock Police Department did confirm the death to EverythingLubbock.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional updates.