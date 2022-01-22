Pedestrian suffered serious injuries, 5400 Interstate 27 Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a vehicle collision with a pedestrian Saturday morning in the 5400 block of Interstate 27.

“LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is on scene,” police said in a statement. Officers were called to the location at 4:27 a.m. “The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

Police said the northbound lanes of I-27 were shut down from 50th Street to 82nd Street Saturday morning.

“An investigation is underway,” police said. “We will put out additional information as soon as we are able.”