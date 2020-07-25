Pedestrian suffered serious injuries Friday in collision with car

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police and EMS responded to a car hitting a pedestrian late Friday night at the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and University Avenue (100 block of University Avenue). The time of the call was about 11:00 p.m.

The pedestrian suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to LPD. He was taken to University Medical Center by EMS. The driver of the passenger car did stop and talk to officers.

Other details were not available Saturday afternoon. Images from a photojournalist at the scene showed a lawn mower and a large bag in the middle of the street.