LUBBOCK, Texas — A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash at 98th Street and Slide Road, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said 98th Street will be closed for all eastbound traffic between Slide Road and Vicksburg Avenue.

LPD said the call came in at 8:02 p.m.

