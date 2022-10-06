LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police this week provided statistics this week to EverythingLubbock.com on the issue of pedestrian deaths.

These pedestrian traffic deaths refer to cases where a vehicle strikes a pedestrian.

Lt. Brady Cross, Lubbock Police Department, said the biggest cause is pedestrians crossing roadways, streets and places where they are not legally authorized to do so.

“It’s places where drivers just aren’t expecting to see them or they’re stepping off the curb or into the street. When drivers don’t have enough reaction time to stop or slow down and avoid the collision,” Lt. Cross said.

Lt. Cross told Everythinglubbock.com that these incidents were more common on roadways where the speed limits are higher and reaction times are less for the drivers and those crossing the street.

Here’s a breakdown of pedestrian deaths:

2021 – 12 total deaths, 11 of those were deemed to be the pedestrians fault

What about the citation for those ‘Jaywalking’?:

2021 – 22 citations for walking in a street where a sidewalk was provided

Lt. Cross also shared some tips on how to avoid these accidents.

“Crossing the street at a crosswalk is the number one thing you can do. So even if a crosswalk isn’t painted, or present on the ground, crossing at an intersection that’s controlled by a traffic control device, that’s an operation,” Lt. Cross said.

He said it may take a bit more time out of your day but deciding against it is not worth being involved in an accident.

“It’s an issue and will hopefully make drivers more aware. But ultimately, you know, a lot of it’s on the pedestrian to follow the traffic laws,” Lt. Cross said.