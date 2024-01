LUBBOCK, Texas — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a van at the intersection of Clovis Road and North Indiana Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department desk.

An LBKAlert said Clovis Road and North Indiana Avenue will be closed for all traffic from North Gary Avenue to the North Loop. The alert urged drivers to seek alternate routes of travel.

The call came in a 7:19 p.m., LPD said.

As this story develops, check EverythingLubbock.com for more details.